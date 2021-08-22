Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Bishop Oyedepo And Wife Celebrate Their 39th Wedding Anniversary
Republican Nigeria  - Bishop David Oyedepo, the Founder and General Overseer of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, and his wife, Pastor Faith Oyedepo have taken to their social media pages to celebrate their 39th wedding anniversary.

