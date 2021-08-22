Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Residents call for pedestrian bridges along Kubwa Expressway to curb accidents
News photo The Punch  - Residents of Kubwa in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), have called on the government to construct more pedestrian bridges along the expressway

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

