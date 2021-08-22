Top Nigerian University Bans Wild Jubilation By Students After Examinations

Describing such celebrations as a nuisance, it said a student was nearly killed during one of such wild ... Sahara Reporters - The management of the University of Port Harcourt, Rivers State has banned wild jubilation by students after examinations in the school.Describing such celebrations as a nuisance, it said a student was nearly killed during one of such wild ...



