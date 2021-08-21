Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


BBNaija: Saskay in tears as Maria nominates JayPaul for eviction
Daily Post  - Big Brother Naija, BBNaija housemate, Saskay, on Sunday, broke down in tears. The ‘Shine Ya Eye’ housemate couldn’t hold back tears as Maria nominated JayPaul for eviction this Sunday. JayPaul consoling her in the garden said: “It will be alright, ...

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

#BBNaija: Which Six Housemates Do You Think Maria Will Be Putting Up For Fake Eviction? The Punch:
#BBNaija: Which Six Housemates Do You Think Maria Will Be Putting Up For Fake Eviction?
BBNaija: HoH Maria Puts JMK, Angel, Pere, Yousef, JayPaul, Emmanuel For Eviction Independent:
BBNaija: HoH Maria Puts JMK, Angel, Pere, Yousef, JayPaul, Emmanuel For Eviction
BBNaija: Why I nominated Angel for eviction – Maria My Celebrity & I:
BBNaija: Why I nominated Angel for eviction – Maria
Saskay in tears as Maria nominates JayPaul for eviction See Naija:
Saskay in tears as Maria nominates JayPaul for eviction
BBNaija Eviction: How Housemates Reacted To Fake Eviction Of JMK, Yousef Anaedo Online:
BBNaija Eviction: How Housemates Reacted To Fake Eviction Of JMK, Yousef
Tension As Maria Nominates Six Housemates For Eviction Republican Nigeria:
Tension As Maria Nominates Six Housemates For Eviction
BBNaija: Saskay Breaks Down In Tears As Maria Nominates JayPaul For Eviction Tori News:
BBNaija: Saskay Breaks Down In Tears As Maria Nominates JayPaul For Eviction


   More Picks
1 Lukaku Scores On Premier League Return As Chelsea Inflict More Misery On Arsenal - Complete Sports, 4 hours ago
2 Buhari, Abiodun, Makinde, others mourn former Military Administrator, Olurin - The Guardian, 18 hours ago
3 Actor, Walter Anga and wife celebrate 12th wedding anniversary (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
4 SERAP sues Buhari, others over ‘missing N106bn in 149 MDAs’ - The Punch, 13 hours ago
5 BBNaija: Maria defiled me – Saga - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
6 Buhari acting like Roman Emperor Nero, failed to deliver campaign promises – Afenifere’s Adebanjo - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
7 21st Olu of Warri revokes grandfather’s curse on Nigeria - The Punch, 21 hours ago
8 Killing of five Osun farmers has nothing to do with Ife/Modakeke dispute - Ooni of Ife - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
9 BBNaija: Saskay in tears as Maria nominates JayPaul for eviction - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
10 Wanted criminal arrested with 53 AK-47 magazines, 260 live ammunition in Nasarawa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info