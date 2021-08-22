Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

‘My shinning star’ Actress Funke Akindele’s husband, JJC Skillz, praises her after spilling about her crashed marriage
Kemi Filani Blog  - Nigerian producer JJC Skillz has showered praises on his wife Funke Akindele, describing her as his shining star.

17 hours ago
1 Video: How I slept with Apostle Suleman twice before I met Christ — Nollywood actress confesses - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
2 BBNaija: My game will be distracted if Emmanuel is evicted – Liquorose - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
3 World U20 Athletics Championships: Team Nigeria eyes more medals on final day - Premium Times, 22 hours ago
4 Adamawa Police arrest poly student for allegedly killing and burying his pregnant girlfriend in shallow grave - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
5 Police arrest four suspected armed robbers, recover arms, stolen car in Delta - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
6 Buhari acting like Roman Emperor Nero, failed to deliver campaign promises – Afenifere’s Adebanjo - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
7 SERAP sues Buhari, others over ‘missing N106bn in 149 MDAs’ - The Punch, 23 hours ago
8 Actor, Walter Anga and wife celebrate 12th wedding anniversary (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
9 Doctors' strike: NARD rejects new MoU with FG - The Punch, 23 hours ago
10 BBNaija: Saskay in tears as Maria nominates JayPaul for eviction - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
