Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Daily Times
News at a Glance
Suspected aggrieved WAEC candidates raze Benue school
The Eagle Online
- The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday.
21 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Anxiety in Benue as aggrieved WAEC candidates set college on fire
Daily Trust:
Aggrieved students set Benue college on fire
The News Guru:
Suspected aggrieved WAEC candidates raze Benue school
Republican Nigeria:
Tension As Aggrieved WAEC Candidates Set College On Fire In Benue
Infotrust News:
Aggrieved WAEC Candidates Set College On Fire
Tori News:
Tension As Aggrieved WAEC Candidates Set College On Fire In Benue
More Picks
1
Video: How I slept with Apostle Suleman twice before I met Christ — Nollywood actress confesses -
Vanguard News,
21 hours ago
2
Nigeria records 388 COVID-19 infections, as total cases jump to 187,023 -
Pulse Nigeria,
2 hours ago
3
‘My shinning star’ Actress Funke Akindele’s husband, JJC Skillz, praises her after spilling about her crashed marriage -
Kemi Filani Blog,
22 hours ago
4
BBNaija: My game will be distracted if Emmanuel is evicted – Liquorose -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
5
MACBAN hands over six suspected Fulani kidnappers, gun runner to police -
Daily Post,
2 hours ago
6
WOW – BBNaija: Nini’s Management Reacts To Reports That She Is Married -
Salone,
17 hours ago
7
Police arrest four suspected armed robbers, recover arms, stolen car in Delta -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
8
Adamawa Police arrest poly student for allegedly killing and burying his pregnant girlfriend in shallow grave -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
9
Doctors Strike: NARD rejects new MoU with Nigerian government -
Legit,
4 hours ago
10
BBNaija: Saskay in tears as Maria nominates JayPaul for eviction -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
