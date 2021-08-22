NDLEA seizes 2,504.8kg of drugs in 5 states | News | herald.ng

Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

NDLEA seizes 2,504.8kg of drugs in 5 states
News photo The Herald  - The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted 2,504.8 kilograms of diverse illicit drugs from multiple suspects in five different states.

20 hours ago
