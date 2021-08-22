Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


COVID-19 3rd wave: Lagos vows to deal with inbound passengers violating guidelines
News photo The News Guru  - Apparently disturbed by the increase in Covid-19 infections, caused by international travelers,the Lagos State Government has vowed to deal with inbound passengers that violate guidelines.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

COVID-19 Third wave: Lagos records 500 deaths, blames inbound passengers for spread Vanguard News:
COVID-19 Third wave: Lagos records 500 deaths, blames inbound passengers for spread
COVID-19: Lagos to sanction erring inbound air travellers, quarantine 4,448 passengers Nigerian Tribune:
COVID-19: Lagos to sanction erring inbound air travellers, quarantine 4,448 passengers
COVID third wave mitigation: Lagos to sanction erring inbound passengers The Eagle Online:
COVID third wave mitigation: Lagos to sanction erring inbound passengers
Lagos To Prosecute Defaulting Inbound Passengers As Covid-19 Cases Jump To 500 Inside Business Nigeria:
Lagos To Prosecute Defaulting Inbound Passengers As Covid-19 Cases Jump To 500
COVID-19 Third Wave: Lagos Records 500 Deaths, Blames Inbound Passengers For Spread The Street Journal:
COVID-19 Third Wave: Lagos Records 500 Deaths, Blames Inbound Passengers For Spread
COVID-19 3rd Wave Mitigation: Lagos To Sanction Erring Inbound Passengers News Probe:
COVID-19 3rd Wave Mitigation: Lagos To Sanction Erring Inbound Passengers


   More Picks
1 Video: How I slept with Apostle Suleman twice before I met Christ — Nollywood actress confesses - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
2 Actor, Walter Anga and wife celebrate 12th wedding anniversary (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
3 Adamawa Police arrest poly student for allegedly killing and burying his pregnant girlfriend in shallow grave - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
4 Biafra: How 22-year-old Gloria Okolie spied for IPOB, ESN – Police - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
5 Buhari acting like Roman Emperor Nero, failed to deliver campaign promises – Afenifere’s Adebanjo - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
6 Doctors' strike: NARD rejects new MoU with FG - The Punch, 21 hours ago
7 BBNaija: Saskay in tears as Maria nominates JayPaul for eviction - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
8 FirstBank’s sponsored “First Class Material” continues to empower Nigeria youths - National Accord, 10 hours ago
9 FG 90% ready to unbundle NIPOST —Minister - The Punch, 19 hours ago
10 Wanted criminal arrested with 53 AK-47 magazines, 260 live ammunition in Nasarawa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info