IPOB Alleges Plot By Nigeria Police, Others To Attack South-East Residents On Monday

In a statement by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, obtained by SaharaReporters on Sunday, the group also ... Sahara Reporters - The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has alleged that security agencies are planning to attack residents of the South-East region on Monday.In a statement by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, obtained by SaharaReporters on Sunday, the group also ...



News Credibility Score: 99%