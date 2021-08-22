Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Sango Festival: We appeased goddess Yemoja to stop rain, says Alaafin’s wife
News photo Peoples Gazette  - According to the Iya Ile-koto, the rain stopped five minutes after consulting the priests.

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

How we stopped rain for Sango festival celebration -Alaafin’s wife The Punch:
How we stopped rain for Sango festival celebration -Alaafin’s wife
How we stopped rain for Sango festival celebration- Alaafin’s wife The Guardian:
How we stopped rain for Sango festival celebration- Alaafin’s wife
How we stopped rain for Sango festival celebration- Alaafin’s wife Vanguard News:
How we stopped rain for Sango festival celebration- Alaafin’s wife
How we stopped rain for Sango festival celebration - Alaafin’s wife | Culture | herald.nh The Herald:
How we stopped rain for Sango festival celebration - Alaafin’s wife | Culture | herald.nh
How we stopped rain for Sango festival celebration — Alaafin’s wife News Wire NGR:
How we stopped rain for Sango festival celebration — Alaafin’s wife
How we stopped rain for Sango festival celebration- Alaafin’s wife - P.M. News PM News:
How we stopped rain for Sango festival celebration- Alaafin’s wife - P.M. News
How we stopped rain for Sango festival celebration - Alaafin’s wife The News Guru:
How we stopped rain for Sango festival celebration - Alaafin’s wife


   More Picks
1 Video: How I slept with Apostle Suleman twice before I met Christ — Nollywood actress confesses - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
2 Nigeria records 388 COVID-19 infections, as total cases jump to 187,023 - Pulse Nigeria, 2 hours ago
3 ‘My shinning star’ Actress Funke Akindele’s husband, JJC Skillz, praises her after spilling about her crashed marriage - Kemi Filani Blog, 22 hours ago
4 BBNaija: My game will be distracted if Emmanuel is evicted – Liquorose - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
5 MACBAN hands over six suspected Fulani kidnappers, gun runner to police - Daily Post, 2 hours ago
6 WOW – BBNaija: Nini’s Management Reacts To Reports That She Is Married - Salone, 17 hours ago
7 Police arrest four suspected armed robbers, recover arms, stolen car in Delta - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
8 Adamawa Police arrest poly student for allegedly killing and burying his pregnant girlfriend in shallow grave - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
9 Doctors Strike: NARD rejects new MoU with Nigerian government - Legit, 4 hours ago
10 BBNaija: Saskay in tears as Maria nominates JayPaul for eviction - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info