Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ex-President Obasanjo bows in homage to Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III
News photo The Punch  - Ex-President Obasanjo bows in homage to Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Obasanjo, Okowa, task Olu of Warri on nation building Vanguard News:
Obasanjo, Okowa, task Olu of Warri on nation building
Obasanjo kneels before Olu of Warri (Photo) - P.M. News PM News:
Obasanjo kneels before Olu of Warri (Photo) - P.M. News
Photo of Obasanjo kneeling before Olu of Warri sparks reactions [PHOTO ATTACHED] The News Guru:
Photo of Obasanjo kneeling before Olu of Warri sparks reactions [PHOTO ATTACHED]
Fmr President, Olusegun Obasanjo, 84, kneels before 37-years-old Olu of Warri Instablog 9ja:
Fmr President, Olusegun Obasanjo, 84, kneels before 37-years-old Olu of Warri
Obasanjo Did Not Kneel Before The Monarch, But Before The Ancient Iwere Kingdom - Obasanjo Infotrust News:
Obasanjo Did Not Kneel Before The Monarch, But Before The Ancient Iwere Kingdom - Obasanjo's Special Assistant On Media
Obasanjo Kneels Before New Olu Of Warri, Makes Request In His Speech (Photo) Tunde Ednut:
Obasanjo Kneels Before New Olu Of Warri, Makes Request In His Speech (Photo)
Obasanjo Kneels Before New Olu Of Warri, Makes Request In His Speech (Photo) Naija News:
Obasanjo Kneels Before New Olu Of Warri, Makes Request In His Speech (Photo)
Why 84-Year-Old Obasanjo Bowed Before 37-Year-Old Olu Of Warri - Aide Speaks Tori News:
Why 84-Year-Old Obasanjo Bowed Before 37-Year-Old Olu Of Warri - Aide Speaks


   More Picks
1 Video: How I slept with Apostle Suleman twice before I met Christ — Nollywood actress confesses - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
2 Nigeria records 388 COVID-19 infections, as total cases jump to 187,023 - Pulse Nigeria, 2 hours ago
3 ‘My shinning star’ Actress Funke Akindele’s husband, JJC Skillz, praises her after spilling about her crashed marriage - Kemi Filani Blog, 22 hours ago
4 BBNaija: My game will be distracted if Emmanuel is evicted – Liquorose - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
5 MACBAN hands over six suspected Fulani kidnappers, gun runner to police - Daily Post, 2 hours ago
6 WOW – BBNaija: Nini’s Management Reacts To Reports That She Is Married - Salone, 17 hours ago
7 Police arrest four suspected armed robbers, recover arms, stolen car in Delta - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
8 Adamawa Police arrest poly student for allegedly killing and burying his pregnant girlfriend in shallow grave - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
9 Doctors Strike: NARD rejects new MoU with Nigerian government - Legit, 4 hours ago
10 BBNaija: Saskay in tears as Maria nominates JayPaul for eviction - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info