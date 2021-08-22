Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Bandits Attack Katsina Community, Kill 12, Injure Six
News photo News Break  - Bandits have killed 12 people and left six others injured, after an attack on Duba community in Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State. The bandits s

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

