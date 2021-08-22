Fayemi, Sanwo-Olu, Mua’zu eulogise Abiodun’s late father The Nation - The Chairman Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, his Lagos counterpart, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and former Bauchi Governor Adamu Mua’zu, have described the late father of the Ogun Governor, Dapo Abiodun, as a man who ...



News Credibility Score: 99%