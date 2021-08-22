Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Ghanaian footballer arrested with 3 human heads in his fridge
The Police in Ghana have arrested a footballer and sports commentator identified as Richard Gyamfi with 3 human heads and Read More >>
14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

