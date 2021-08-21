Post News
News at a Glance
Arsenal vs Chelsea: Lukaku scores, Blues lead 2-0 at half time
The Punch
- Arsenal vs Chelsea: Lukaku scores, Blues lead 2-0
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Premium Times:
EPL: Lukaku scores against Arsenal as Chelsea win London derby
Independent:
London Derby: Can Arsenal Upset Chelsea?
The News Guru:
EPL: Romelu Lukaku scores first Chelsea goal in Arsenal win
Inside Business Nigeria:
Arsenal 0-2 Chelsea: Romelu Lukaku Scores As Blues Win London Derby
Naija News:
LIVE UPDATES: 0 – 2 Arsenal Lose To Chelsea In London Derby
Tunde Ednut:
LIVE UPDATES: Arsenal Clash With Chelsea In London Derby
Republican Nigeria:
Arsenal 0-2 Chelsea: Romelu Lukaku Scores On Return Debut
