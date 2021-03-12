Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Grazing reserve: Ortom threatens to drag Buhari to court
Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online
Grazing reserve: Ortom threatens to drag Buhari to court

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, on Sunday, has threatened to sue the president if he insists to continue on grazing reserve despite people’s opposition to the ...

7 hours ago
Grazing Routes Policy: Ortom threatens legal action against FG Vanguard News:
Grazing Routes Policy: Ortom threatens legal action against FG
Grazing routes: Ortom threatens legal action against President Buhari The Sun:
Grazing routes: Ortom threatens legal action against President Buhari
Benue: Ortom Threatens to Sue Buhari Govt If… Naija News:
Benue: Ortom Threatens to Sue Buhari Govt If…


