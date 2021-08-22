Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

BBNaija: I did not cut my hair because of Saskay – Cross
Daily Post  - Big Brother Naija housemate, Cross, has denied that Saskay made him cut his hair. Cross told Ebuka on Sunday that although Tega and Saskay influenced his decision to cut his hair, he didn’t it to change his looks.

ICYMI: Ebuka and Cross: Ebuka: Cross what Pulse Nigeria:
ICYMI: Ebuka and Cross: Ebuka: Cross what's up, Why did you cut your hair, did Saskay made you do it? Cross: No, it was Tega and Saskay that' influenced it. Ebuka: Oh, she complained of the hair, and the next thing, you took it off.
Not Ebuka insinuating that Saskay is the reason Cross cut his hair because she said she didn Nigerian Entertainment Today:
Not Ebuka insinuating that Saskay is the reason Cross cut his hair because she said she didn't like it.


