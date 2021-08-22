Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Osimhen Sent Off, Ebuehi Debuts In Napoli’s Home Win vs Venezia
News photo Complete Sports  - Victor Osimhen had a nightmare start to the Serie A new campaign as he was sent off for punching an opponent but Napoli managed to secure a 2-0 win against new comers Venezia, Completesports.com reports.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Serie A: Osimhen sent off against Venezia Daily Post:
Serie A: Osimhen sent off against Venezia
Osimhen Red-Carded In Napoli’s 2-0 Win Against Venezia The Will:
Osimhen Red-Carded In Napoli’s 2-0 Win Against Venezia
Bad start to the season for Osimhen as he sees red in Napoli SoccerNet Nigeria:
Bad start to the season for Osimhen as he sees red in Napoli's clash against Venezia - Soccernet NG
Osimhen Sent Off, Ebuehi Debuts In Napoli’s Home Win vs Venezia Online Nigeria:
Osimhen Sent Off, Ebuehi Debuts In Napoli’s Home Win vs Venezia


   More Picks
1 BBNaija: My game will be distracted if Emmanuel is evicted – Liquorose - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
2 WOW – BBNaija: Nini’s Management Reacts To Reports That She Is Married - Salone, 15 hours ago
3 Adamawa Police arrest poly student for allegedly killing and burying his pregnant girlfriend in shallow grave - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
4 Buhari acting like Roman Emperor Nero, failed to deliver campaign promises – Afenifere’s Adebanjo - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
5 Doctors Strike: NARD rejects new MoU with Nigerian government - Legit, 2 hours ago
6 BBNaija: Saskay in tears as Maria nominates JayPaul for eviction - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
7 Kidnapped 80-year-old mother of Bayelsa SSG regains freedom after 32 days in captivity - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
8 FirstBank’s sponsored “First Class Material” continues to empower Nigeria youths - National Accord, 15 hours ago
9 MACBAN hands over six suspected Fulani kidnappers, gun runner to police - Daily Post, 40 mins ago
10 Ondo Amotekun arrests suspected ritualist, kidnapper who hypnotised teenager from Lagos - Nigerian Tribune, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info