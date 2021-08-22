Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Adamawa Police arrest poly student for allegedly killing and burying his pregnant girlfriend in shallow grave
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Adamawa State Police Command has arrested a student of the Federal Polytechnic Mubi, Muniru Abubakar, his two accomplices for allegedly killing and burying his pregnant girlfriend in a shallo

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

How Nigerian Polytechnic Student Killed Pregnant Girlfriend, Buried Her In Shallow Grave Sahara Reporters:
How Nigerian Polytechnic Student Killed Pregnant Girlfriend, Buried Her In Shallow Grave
Adamawa Police arrest boyfriend, two others for allegedly killing pregnant student Nigerian Tribune:
Adamawa Police arrest boyfriend, two others for allegedly killing pregnant student
Fed Poly Mubi student allegedly kills, buries pregnant girlfriend The Punch:
Fed Poly Mubi student allegedly kills, buries pregnant girlfriend
Varsity Student Kills Girlfriend Over Pregnancy, Secretly Buries Her In Shallow Grave In Adamawa Independent:
Varsity Student Kills Girlfriend Over Pregnancy, Secretly Buries Her In Shallow Grave In Adamawa
Student arrested for allegedly killing, burying pregnant girlfriend Ripples Nigeria:
Student arrested for allegedly killing, burying pregnant girlfriend
Shocker! Federal Polytechnic Student Allegedly Kills And Buries His Pregnant Girlfriend Republican Nigeria:
Shocker! Federal Polytechnic Student Allegedly Kills And Buries His Pregnant Girlfriend
How Fed Poly Mubi Student Allegedly Kills, Buries Pregnant Girlfriend Infotrust News:
How Fed Poly Mubi Student Allegedly Kills, Buries Pregnant Girlfriend
Shocker! Federal Polytechnic Student Allegedly Kills And Buries His Pregnant Girlfriend Tori News:
Shocker! Federal Polytechnic Student Allegedly Kills And Buries His Pregnant Girlfriend


   More Picks
1 Video: How I slept with Apostle Suleman twice before I met Christ — Nollywood actress confesses - Vanguard News, 8 hours ago
2 Lukaku Scores On Premier League Return As Chelsea Inflict More Misery On Arsenal - Complete Sports, 6 hours ago
3 Buhari, Abiodun, Makinde, others mourn former Military Administrator, Olurin - The Guardian, 19 hours ago
4 Actor, Walter Anga and wife celebrate 12th wedding anniversary (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
5 SERAP sues Buhari, others over ‘missing N106bn in 149 MDAs’ - The Punch, 15 hours ago
6 21st Olu of Warri revokes grandfather’s curse on Nigeria - The Punch, 23 hours ago
7 BBNaija: Maria defiled me – Saga - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
8 Buhari acting like Roman Emperor Nero, failed to deliver campaign promises – Afenifere’s Adebanjo - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
9 Adamawa Police arrest poly student for allegedly killing and burying his pregnant girlfriend in shallow grave - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
10 Killing of five Osun farmers has nothing to do with Ife/Modakeke dispute - Ooni of Ife - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info