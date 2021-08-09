Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

We won’t enforce sit-at-home again – IPOB
The Punch  - THE leadership of the Indigenous People of Biafra has warned the people of the South-East to be vigilant on Monday (today), claiming security agents may unleash mayhem on innocent citizens

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

We Won’t Enforce ‘Every Monday’ Sit-At-Home In South-East Again – IPOB The Herald:
We Won’t Enforce ‘Every Monday’ Sit-At-Home In South-East Again – IPOB
We Won’t Enforce Sit-at-Home Again – IPOB Signal:
We Won’t Enforce Sit-at-Home Again – IPOB
We News Break:
We'll No Longer Enforce Sit-at-home Order - IPOB
We Won’t Enforce Sit-At-Home Again – IPOB Edujandon:
We Won’t Enforce Sit-At-Home Again – IPOB
Wen Won’t Enforce Sit-at-home Again – IPOB Fresh Reporters:
Wen Won’t Enforce Sit-at-home Again – IPOB


