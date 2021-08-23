Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Fuel price remains until FG, labour end negotiations – PPPRA
The Punch  - The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency on Sunday said the Petroleum Industry Act had signaled the full deregulation of the downstream oil sector.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

PIA: FG, Labour To Develop New Fuel Pricing Template – PPPRA Leadership:
PIA: FG, Labour To Develop New Fuel Pricing Template – PPPRA
Fuel price remains until FG, labour end negotiations – PPPRA TV360 Nigeria:
Fuel price remains until FG, labour end negotiations – PPPRA
Fuel Price Remains Until FG, Labour End Negotiations – PPPRA Inside Business Nigeria:
Fuel Price Remains Until FG, Labour End Negotiations – PPPRA
PPPRA Says Fuel Price Remains Until FG, Labour End Negotiations Economic Confidential:
PPPRA Says Fuel Price Remains Until FG, Labour End Negotiations
PIA: Petrol price won Within Nigeria:
PIA: Petrol price won't change until negotiation with labour concluded - PPPRA


   More Picks
1 Video: How I slept with Apostle Suleman twice before I met Christ — Nollywood actress confesses - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
2 Nigeria records 388 COVID-19 infections, as total cases jump to 187,023 - Pulse Nigeria, 3 hours ago
3 Drama As NDLEA Officials Storm Popular Church In Lagos, Arrest Notorious Drug Dealer After Service - Republican Nigeria, 23 hours ago
4 BBNaija: My game will be distracted if Emmanuel is evicted – Liquorose - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
5 MACBAN hands over six suspected Fulani kidnappers, gun runner to police - Daily Post, 4 hours ago
6 “If you rush into marriage, you’ll rush out like I once did” — Actress, Funke Akindele shares life experience - Correct Kid, 23 hours ago
7 FirstBank’s sponsored “First Class Material” continues to empower Nigeria youths - National Accord, 18 hours ago
8 WOW – BBNaija: Nini’s Management Reacts To Reports That She Is Married - Salone, 19 hours ago
9 Adamawa Police arrest poly student for allegedly killing and burying his pregnant girlfriend in shallow grave - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
10 Danbatta Lists Benefits Of Digital Literacy To Socio-Economic Development - Independent, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info