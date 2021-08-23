Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

BBNaija: Maria speaks on feelings for Michael, relationship with him
Daily Post  - Big Brother Naija, BBNaija season 6 housemate, Maria has revealed that Michael is her type of man. Maria said this while having a discussion with Pere in the garden on Sunday night. Pere had asked her why she was not giving him a chance.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

