Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


EPL: I will never play for Arsenal - Lukaku
News photo Daily Post  - Chelsea striker, Romelu Lukaku, has said he would "never" sign for Arsenal, following their 2-0 win over the Gunners on Sunday. Lukaku only completed his

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

I Will Never Play For Arsenal – Lukaku Independent:
I Will Never Play For Arsenal – Lukaku
I Will Never Play For Arsenal – Lukaku Vows Edujandon:
I Will Never Play For Arsenal – Lukaku Vows
I Will Never Play For Arsenal – Lukaku Vows Republican Nigeria:
I Will Never Play For Arsenal – Lukaku Vows
EPL: I Will Never Play For Arsenal – Lukaku Vows Tori News:
EPL: I Will Never Play For Arsenal – Lukaku Vows


   More Picks
1 Nigeria records 388 COVID-19 infections, as total cases jump to 187,023 - Pulse Nigeria, 6 hours ago
2 FirstBank’s sponsored “First Class Material” continues to empower Nigeria youths - National Accord, 21 hours ago
3 MACBAN hands over six suspected Fulani kidnappers, gun runner to police - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
4 BBNaija: Jackie B, Jaypaul accuse Angel of theft [VIDEO] - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
5 MTN to invest N600bn in network infrastructure across Nigeria - The News, 17 hours ago
6 Police uncover 3 human heads in fridge of footballer and sports commentator (graphic photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
7 Grazing reserve: Ortom threatens to drag Buhari to court - Nigerian Tribune, 22 hours ago
8 WOW – BBNaija: Nini’s Management Reacts To Reports That She Is Married - Salone, 22 hours ago
9 Adamawa Police arrest poly student for allegedly killing and burying his pregnant girlfriend in shallow grave - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
10 Danbatta Lists Benefits Of Digital Literacy To Socio-Economic Development - Independent, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info