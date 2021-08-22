Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Kidnapped 80-year-old mother of Bayelsa SSG regains freedom after 32 days in captivity
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Betinah Benson, 80-year-old mother of Kombowei Benson, secretary to Bayelsa state government has regained her freedom.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Abducted 80-year-old mother of Bayelsa SSG freed The Punch:
Abducted 80-year-old mother of Bayelsa SSG freed
Bayelsa SSG’s Mother Regains Freedom after 32 Days in Captivity This Day:
Bayelsa SSG’s Mother Regains Freedom after 32 Days in Captivity
Bayelsa SSG’s mother regains freedom after one month in captivity Nigerian Tribune:
Bayelsa SSG’s mother regains freedom after one month in captivity
Bayelsa SSG’s Mother Regains Freedom After 32 Days In Captivity The Nigeria Lawyer:
Bayelsa SSG’s Mother Regains Freedom After 32 Days In Captivity
Kidnapped 80-year-old mother of Bayelsa SSG freed after payment of ‘N4m token’ The Eagle Online:
Kidnapped 80-year-old mother of Bayelsa SSG freed after payment of ‘N4m token’
32 days after abduction, Bandits release 80-yr-old mother of Bayelsa SSG Within Nigeria:
32 days after abduction, Bandits release 80-yr-old mother of Bayelsa SSG
80-Year-Old Mother Of Bayelsa SSG Freed By Bandits — After 32 Days In Captivity Infotrust News:
80-Year-Old Mother Of Bayelsa SSG Freed By Bandits — After 32 Days In Captivity
Bayelsa SSG parts with ‘token’ N4m, 2 phones as abducted mother regains freedom after month in captivity 1st for Credible News:
Bayelsa SSG parts with ‘token’ N4m, 2 phones as abducted mother regains freedom after month in captivity
After 32 Days in Captivity, Kidnapped 80-year-old Mother of Bayelsa SSG Regains Freedom (Photo) Republican Nigeria:
After 32 Days in Captivity, Kidnapped 80-year-old Mother of Bayelsa SSG Regains Freedom (Photo)
After 32 Days in Captivity, Kidnapped 80-year-old Mother of Bayelsa SSG Regains Freedom (Photo) Tori News:
After 32 Days in Captivity, Kidnapped 80-year-old Mother of Bayelsa SSG Regains Freedom (Photo)


   More Picks
1 BBNaija: My game will be distracted if Emmanuel is evicted – Liquorose - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
2 WOW – BBNaija: Nini’s Management Reacts To Reports That She Is Married - Salone, 15 hours ago
3 Adamawa Police arrest poly student for allegedly killing and burying his pregnant girlfriend in shallow grave - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
4 Buhari acting like Roman Emperor Nero, failed to deliver campaign promises – Afenifere’s Adebanjo - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
5 Doctors Strike: NARD rejects new MoU with Nigerian government - Legit, 2 hours ago
6 BBNaija: Saskay in tears as Maria nominates JayPaul for eviction - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
7 Kidnapped 80-year-old mother of Bayelsa SSG regains freedom after 32 days in captivity - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
8 FirstBank’s sponsored “First Class Material” continues to empower Nigeria youths - National Accord, 15 hours ago
9 MACBAN hands over six suspected Fulani kidnappers, gun runner to police - Daily Post, 40 mins ago
10 Ondo Amotekun arrests suspected ritualist, kidnapper who hypnotised teenager from Lagos - Nigerian Tribune, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info