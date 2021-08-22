Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Daily Times
News at a Glance
Kidnapped 80-year-old mother of Bayelsa SSG regains freedom after 32 days in captivity
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Betinah Benson, 80-year-old mother of Kombowei Benson, secretary to Bayelsa state government has regained her freedom.
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Abducted 80-year-old mother of Bayelsa SSG freed
This Day:
Bayelsa SSG’s Mother Regains Freedom after 32 Days in Captivity
Nigerian Tribune:
Bayelsa SSG’s mother regains freedom after one month in captivity
The Nigeria Lawyer:
Bayelsa SSG’s Mother Regains Freedom After 32 Days In Captivity
The Eagle Online:
Kidnapped 80-year-old mother of Bayelsa SSG freed after payment of ‘N4m token’
Within Nigeria:
32 days after abduction, Bandits release 80-yr-old mother of Bayelsa SSG
Infotrust News:
80-Year-Old Mother Of Bayelsa SSG Freed By Bandits — After 32 Days In Captivity
1st for Credible News:
Bayelsa SSG parts with ‘token’ N4m, 2 phones as abducted mother regains freedom after month in captivity
Republican Nigeria:
After 32 Days in Captivity, Kidnapped 80-year-old Mother of Bayelsa SSG Regains Freedom (Photo)
Tori News:
After 32 Days in Captivity, Kidnapped 80-year-old Mother of Bayelsa SSG Regains Freedom (Photo)
More Picks
1
BBNaija: My game will be distracted if Emmanuel is evicted – Liquorose -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
2
WOW – BBNaija: Nini’s Management Reacts To Reports That She Is Married -
Salone,
15 hours ago
3
Adamawa Police arrest poly student for allegedly killing and burying his pregnant girlfriend in shallow grave -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
4
Buhari acting like Roman Emperor Nero, failed to deliver campaign promises – Afenifere’s Adebanjo -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
5
Doctors Strike: NARD rejects new MoU with Nigerian government -
Legit,
2 hours ago
6
BBNaija: Saskay in tears as Maria nominates JayPaul for eviction -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
7
Kidnapped 80-year-old mother of Bayelsa SSG regains freedom after 32 days in captivity -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
8
FirstBank’s sponsored “First Class Material” continues to empower Nigeria youths -
National Accord,
15 hours ago
9
MACBAN hands over six suspected Fulani kidnappers, gun runner to police -
Daily Post,
40 mins ago
10
Ondo Amotekun arrests suspected ritualist, kidnapper who hypnotised teenager from Lagos -
Nigerian Tribune,
17 hours ago
