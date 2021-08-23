Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Doctors Strike: NARD rejects new MoU with Nigerian government
News photo Legit  - The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has rejected the new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) presented by the federal government over a clause.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Doctors The Punch:
Doctors' strike: NARD rejects new MoU with FG
Doctors Nigerian Tribune:
Doctors' strike continues as NARD reject new MoU
Striking resident doctors reject new MoU The Nation:
Striking resident doctors reject new MoU
Strike: Why we refused to sign MoU — Doctors Vanguard News:
Strike: Why we refused to sign MoU — Doctors
Strike: Resident doctors reject FG’s MoU – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Strike: Resident doctors reject FG’s MoU – The Sun Nigeria
New twist, as striking doctors reject new MoU, head to court Ripples Nigeria:
New twist, as striking doctors reject new MoU, head to court
Resident doctors reject MOU from FG The Street Journal:
Resident doctors reject MOU from FG
Society Gazette Nigeria:
Strike: Why we refused to sign MoU — Doctors
Striking Doctors Refuse To Sign New MoU With FG Western Post News:
Striking Doctors Refuse To Sign New MoU With FG
Doctors Strike: NARD Rejects New MoU With FG Infotrust News:
Doctors Strike: NARD Rejects New MoU With FG
Doctors’ Strike: NARD Rejects New MoU With FG The Tide:
Doctors’ Strike: NARD Rejects New MoU With FG


   More Picks
1 BBNaija: My game will be distracted if Emmanuel is evicted – Liquorose - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
2 WOW – BBNaija: Nini’s Management Reacts To Reports That She Is Married - Salone, 15 hours ago
3 Adamawa Police arrest poly student for allegedly killing and burying his pregnant girlfriend in shallow grave - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
4 Buhari acting like Roman Emperor Nero, failed to deliver campaign promises – Afenifere’s Adebanjo - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
5 Doctors Strike: NARD rejects new MoU with Nigerian government - Legit, 2 hours ago
6 BBNaija: Saskay in tears as Maria nominates JayPaul for eviction - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
7 Kidnapped 80-year-old mother of Bayelsa SSG regains freedom after 32 days in captivity - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
8 FirstBank’s sponsored “First Class Material” continues to empower Nigeria youths - National Accord, 15 hours ago
9 MACBAN hands over six suspected Fulani kidnappers, gun runner to police - Daily Post, 41 mins ago
10 Ondo Amotekun arrests suspected ritualist, kidnapper who hypnotised teenager from Lagos - Nigerian Tribune, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info