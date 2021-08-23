Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

"It is designed by the devil to block your way forward"- Bishop Oyedepo condemns the use of earphones in church by youths
Oyo Gist  - According to report reaching oyogist.com, Bishop David Oyedepo of the Living Faith Worldwide has condemned the use of earphones among youths in his church.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

