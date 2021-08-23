Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


UK-based Nigerian woman shot dead along Lagos/Ibadan expressway after returning to the country to bury her mother
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A UK-based Nigerian woman, who returned to the country for her mother's burial, was shot dead along the Lagos/Ibadan expressway in the presence of her children.

 

Bolanle Aworetan O

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Sahara Reporters:
Gunmen Kill UK-Based Nigerian Woman Who Visited Her Country For Mother's Burial
UK-based Nigerian woman shot dead along Lagos/Ibadan expressway after returning to the country to bury her mother Olajide TV:
UK-based Nigerian woman shot dead along Lagos/Ibadan expressway after returning to the country to bury her mother
Bandits Kill UK-Based Nigerian Woman Along Lagos/Ibadan Expressway Global Village Extra:
Bandits Kill UK-Based Nigerian Woman Along Lagos/Ibadan Expressway
UK-based Nigerian Woman Shot Dead Along Lagos/Ibadan Expressway After Returning to Bury Her Mom (Photo) Republican Nigeria:
UK-based Nigerian Woman Shot Dead Along Lagos/Ibadan Expressway After Returning to Bury Her Mom (Photo)
UK-based Nigerian Woman Shot Dead Along Lagos/Ibadan Expressway After Returning to Bury Her Mom (Photo) Gist 36:
UK-based Nigerian Woman Shot Dead Along Lagos/Ibadan Expressway After Returning to Bury Her Mom (Photo)
UK-based Nigerian Woman Shot Dead Along Lagos/Ibadan Expressway After Returning to Bury Her Mom (Photo) Tori News:
UK-based Nigerian Woman Shot Dead Along Lagos/Ibadan Expressway After Returning to Bury Her Mom (Photo)


   More Picks
1 Video: How I slept with Apostle Suleman twice before I met Christ — Nollywood actress confesses - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
2 Nigeria records 388 COVID-19 infections, as total cases jump to 187,023 - Pulse Nigeria, 2 hours ago
3 ‘My shinning star’ Actress Funke Akindele’s husband, JJC Skillz, praises her after spilling about her crashed marriage - Kemi Filani Blog, 22 hours ago
4 BBNaija: My game will be distracted if Emmanuel is evicted – Liquorose - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
5 MACBAN hands over six suspected Fulani kidnappers, gun runner to police - Daily Post, 2 hours ago
6 WOW – BBNaija: Nini’s Management Reacts To Reports That She Is Married - Salone, 17 hours ago
7 Police arrest four suspected armed robbers, recover arms, stolen car in Delta - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
8 Adamawa Police arrest poly student for allegedly killing and burying his pregnant girlfriend in shallow grave - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
9 Doctors Strike: NARD rejects new MoU with Nigerian government - Legit, 4 hours ago
10 BBNaija: Saskay in tears as Maria nominates JayPaul for eviction - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info