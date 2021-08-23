Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Daily Times
News at a Glance
One Afghan Soldier Killed In Gunfight Involving Western Forces At Kabul Airport
Independent
- Independent.ng - Nigeria News - Top Nigerian newspapers - Breaking news - Top news headlines from Nigeria and World.
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
94%
Additional Sources
The Will:
US, German Soldiers Drawn Into Gunfight That Killed Afghan Guard At Kabul Airport
Oyo Gist:
1 dead as firefight involving Western forces breaks out at Kabul Airport
News Break:
Afghanistan: One Killed Following Gunfire At Kabul Airport
The News:
Afghan security officer killed in armed clash at Kabul airport
1st for Credible News:
Afghan security forces member killed in gunfight with ‘unknown assailants,’ as US and German troops join battle at Kabul airport
More Picks
1
Nigeria records 388 COVID-19 infections, as total cases jump to 187,023 -
Pulse Nigeria,
12 hours ago
2
UK-based Nigerian woman shot dead along Lagos/Ibadan expressway after returning to the country to bury her mother -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
3
Police uncover 3 human heads in fridge of footballer and sports commentator (graphic photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
4
Top 100 universities in Nigeria emerge [See full list] -
Daily Post,
12 hours ago
5
Former Minister Ibe Kachikwu Smuggled Exotic Car Stolen From Jaguar UK Assembly To California: U.S. Govt. -
Reporters Wall,
12 hours ago
6
MTN to invest N600bn in network infrastructure across Nigeria -
The News,
24 hours ago
7
BBNaija: I’m attracted to Jackie B – Pere reveals -
Daily Post,
17 hours ago
8
Doctors Strike: NARD rejects new MoU with Nigerian government -
Legit,
14 hours ago
9
Burna Boy shows off excitement as he receives Grammy wristwatch (Video) -
Gist Reel,
13 hours ago
10
BBNaija: I’ll have a threesome with Michael, Maria – Angel -
Daily Post,
15 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...