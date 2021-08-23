Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Celestial church members narrate how they ''passed exams they didn't sit for because they were in a trance''
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A number of Celestial church members have narrated how they ''passed'' exams they missed because they were in a trance in church.

 

They began sharing their stories afte

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Church members narrate how they miraculously passed exams they didn Yaba Left Online:
Church members narrate how they miraculously passed exams they didn't sit for because they were in trance
Celestial church members claim they passed exams when they were in a trance News Wire NGR:
Celestial church members claim they passed exams when they were in a trance
Church members narrate how they miraculously passed exams they didn’t sit for because they were in trance Luci Post:
Church members narrate how they miraculously passed exams they didn’t sit for because they were in trance
Church members narrate how they miraculously passed exams they didn’t sit for because they were in trance Naija Parrot:
Church members narrate how they miraculously passed exams they didn’t sit for because they were in trance
Celestial Church Members Narrate How They Tori News:
Celestial Church Members Narrate How They ''Passed Exams They Didn't Sit For Because They Were In A Trance''


   More Picks
1 Nigeria records 388 COVID-19 infections, as total cases jump to 187,023 - Pulse Nigeria, 9 hours ago
2 UK-based Nigerian woman shot dead along Lagos/Ibadan expressway after returning to the country to bury her mother - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
3 FirstBank’s sponsored “First Class Material” continues to empower Nigeria youths - National Accord, 1 day ago
4 MTN to invest N600bn in network infrastructure across Nigeria - The News, 21 hours ago
5 Police uncover 3 human heads in fridge of footballer and sports commentator (graphic photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
6 Former Minister Ibe Kachikwu Smuggled Exotic Car Stolen From Jaguar UK Assembly To California: U.S. Govt. - Reporters Wall, 9 hours ago
7 Wife Of Premier, Former Eastern Region, Lady Adanma Okpara Reportedly Died At 96 - Independent, 22 hours ago
8 Adamawa Police arrest poly student for allegedly killing and burying his pregnant girlfriend in shallow grave - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
9 BBNaija: I’m attracted to Jackie B – Pere reveals - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
10 NARTO, Dangote Refinery Collaborate on Efficient Products Distribution - Inside Business Nigeria, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info