Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Burna Boy shows off excitement as he receives Grammy wristwatch (Video)
News photo Gist Reel  - Award-winning Afrobeats singer, Burna Boy has shown off his massive excitement as he recently received a Grammy wristwatch.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

Burna Boy receives special edition wristwatch from Grammy (Video) Correct NG:
Burna Boy receives special edition wristwatch from Grammy (Video)
Burna Boy excited after being presented with a Grammy wristwatch » Mp3 Bullet:
Burna Boy excited after being presented with a Grammy wristwatch »
Burna Boy Receives A Grammy Wristwatch (Video) Gist 36:
Burna Boy Receives A Grammy Wristwatch (Video)
Burna Boy Receives A Grammy Wristwatch (Video) Republican Nigeria:
Burna Boy Receives A Grammy Wristwatch (Video)
E Filee fi Burna! Singer boasts as he receives Grammy wristwatch | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
E Filee fi Burna! Singer boasts as he receives Grammy wristwatch | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Watch Video As Burna Boy Shows Off Special Grammy Wrist Watch Given To Him. Legit 9ja:
Watch Video As Burna Boy Shows Off Special Grammy Wrist Watch Given To Him.
Burna Boy Receives A Grammy Wristwatch (Video) Tori News:
Burna Boy Receives A Grammy Wristwatch (Video)


   More Picks
1 Nigeria records 388 COVID-19 infections, as total cases jump to 187,023 - Pulse Nigeria, 8 hours ago
2 BBNaija: Jackie B, Jaypaul accuse Angel of theft [VIDEO] - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
3 FirstBank’s sponsored “First Class Material” continues to empower Nigeria youths - National Accord, 23 hours ago
4 MACBAN hands over six suspected Fulani kidnappers, gun runner to police - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
5 MTN to invest N600bn in network infrastructure across Nigeria - The News, 19 hours ago
6 Police uncover 3 human heads in fridge of footballer and sports commentator (graphic photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
7 Grazing reserve: Ortom threatens to drag Buhari to court - Nigerian Tribune, 24 hours ago
8 Former Minister Ibe Kachikwu Smuggled Exotic Car Stolen From Jaguar UK Assembly To California: U.S. Govt. - Reporters Wall, 8 hours ago
9 Wife Of Premier, Former Eastern Region, Lady Adanma Okpara Reportedly Died At 96 - Independent, 20 hours ago
10 Adamawa Police arrest poly student for allegedly killing and burying his pregnant girlfriend in shallow grave - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info