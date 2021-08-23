Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Lai Mohammed Returns To Nigeria After Fruitless US Trip, Shunned By Twitter Executives, American Media
News photo Republican Nigeria  - Lai Mohammed   After a fruitless journey in the United States, Nigeria’s Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has returned to the country, according to Sahara Reporters.   Mohammed had travelled to meet with top executives of popular ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

BUSTED: @MBuhari Sahara Reporters:
BUSTED: @MBuhari's Minister, Lai Mohammed Returns To Nigeria After Fruitless US Trip, Shunned By @Twitter Executives, American Media
Twitter Ban: Lai Mohammed Returns To Nigeria After Fruitless US Trip Naija Loaded:
Twitter Ban: Lai Mohammed Returns To Nigeria After Fruitless US Trip
Lai Mohammed Returns To Nigeria After Fruitless US Trip, Shunned By Twitter Executives, American Media Edujandon:
Lai Mohammed Returns To Nigeria After Fruitless US Trip, Shunned By Twitter Executives, American Media
Salone:
UPDATE – Twitter Ban: Lai Mohammed Returns To Nigeria After Fruitless US Trip – SR
Lai Mohammed Returns To Nigeria After Fruitless US Trip, Shunned By Twitter Executives, American Media Gist 36:
Lai Mohammed Returns To Nigeria After Fruitless US Trip, Shunned By Twitter Executives, American Media
Lai Mohammed Returns To Nigeria After Fruitless US Trip, Shunned By Twitter Executives, American Media Tori News:
Lai Mohammed Returns To Nigeria After Fruitless US Trip, Shunned By Twitter Executives, American Media


   More Picks
1 Video: How I slept with Apostle Suleman twice before I met Christ — Nollywood actress confesses - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
2 Nigeria records 388 COVID-19 infections, as total cases jump to 187,023 - Pulse Nigeria, 3 hours ago
3 Drama As NDLEA Officials Storm Popular Church In Lagos, Arrest Notorious Drug Dealer After Service - Republican Nigeria, 24 hours ago
4 BBNaija: My game will be distracted if Emmanuel is evicted – Liquorose - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
5 MACBAN hands over six suspected Fulani kidnappers, gun runner to police - Daily Post, 4 hours ago
6 “If you rush into marriage, you’ll rush out like I once did” — Actress, Funke Akindele shares life experience - Correct Kid, 23 hours ago
7 FirstBank’s sponsored “First Class Material” continues to empower Nigeria youths - National Accord, 18 hours ago
8 WOW – BBNaija: Nini’s Management Reacts To Reports That She Is Married - Salone, 19 hours ago
9 Adamawa Police arrest poly student for allegedly killing and burying his pregnant girlfriend in shallow grave - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
10 Danbatta Lists Benefits Of Digital Literacy To Socio-Economic Development - Independent, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info