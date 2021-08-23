Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Former Minister Ibe Kachikwu Smuggled Exotic Car Stolen From Jaguar UK Assembly To California: U.S. Govt.
Reporters Wall  - Nigeria’s former petroleum minister Ibe Kachikwu smuggled a car stolen from Jaguar’s UK assembly into the U.S., court documents show. A U.S. court has ordered the confiscation of the stolen vehicle found in possession of Mr Kachikwu. The order for ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

U.S Govt. accuses ex-Nigerian minister of smuggling stolen exotic Jaguar car to California The Street Journal:
U.S Govt. accuses ex-Nigerian minister of smuggling stolen exotic Jaguar car to California
How Former Nigerian minister, Ibe Kachikwu Allegedly smuggled exotic car stolen from UK to California Oyo Gist:
How Former Nigerian minister, Ibe Kachikwu Allegedly smuggled exotic car stolen from UK to California
Ex-minister Ibe Kachikwu smuggled exotic car stolen from Jaguar UK assembly to California – U.S. Govt. The Capital:
Ex-minister Ibe Kachikwu smuggled exotic car stolen from Jaguar UK assembly to California – U.S. Govt.
Ex-Minister, Ibe Kachikwu Smuggled Exotic Car Stolen From Jaguar Plant – US Govt Observers Times:
Ex-Minister, Ibe Kachikwu Smuggled Exotic Car Stolen From Jaguar Plant – US Govt
Ibe Kachikwu Smuggled Exotic Car Stolen From Jaguar Plant Gist 36:
Ibe Kachikwu Smuggled Exotic Car Stolen From Jaguar Plant
Ibe Kachikwu Smuggled Exotic Car Stolen From Jaguar Plant Republican Nigeria:
Ibe Kachikwu Smuggled Exotic Car Stolen From Jaguar Plant
Ibe Kachikwu Smuggled Exotic Car Stolen From Jaguar Plant - US Govt Tori News:
Ibe Kachikwu Smuggled Exotic Car Stolen From Jaguar Plant - US Govt


   More Picks
1 Video: How I slept with Apostle Suleman twice before I met Christ — Nollywood actress confesses - Vanguard News, 1 day ago
2 Nigeria records 388 COVID-19 infections, as total cases jump to 187,023 - Pulse Nigeria, 5 hours ago
3 MACBAN hands over six suspected Fulani kidnappers, gun runner to police - Daily Post, 5 hours ago
4 Grazing reserve: Ortom threatens to drag Buhari to court - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
5 MTN to invest N600bn in network infrastructure across Nigeria - The News, 16 hours ago
6 FirstBank’s sponsored “First Class Material” continues to empower Nigeria youths - National Accord, 19 hours ago
7 Police uncover 3 human heads in fridge of footballer and sports commentator (graphic photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
8 WOW – BBNaija: Nini’s Management Reacts To Reports That She Is Married - Salone, 20 hours ago
9 Adamawa Police arrest poly student for allegedly killing and burying his pregnant girlfriend in shallow grave - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
10 Danbatta Lists Benefits Of Digital Literacy To Socio-Economic Development - Independent, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info