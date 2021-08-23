Post News
Newspapers
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies
Fresh News
More Top News
Change My News Page
Sports Categories:
All Sports
Football
Naija Dailies
Options
Edit Profile
Change E-mail
Change Password
Reset Password
Subscribe for Daily News
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies
Fresh News
Change My News Page
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Daily Times
News at a Glance
Police uncover 3 human heads in fridge of footballer and sports commentator (graphic photos)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- The Ghanaian police has arrested popular footballer and sports commentator in the Sunyani Municipality, Richard Gyamfi a.k.a Fire Man after three human heads were found in his fridg
1 hour ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Lailas News:
Ghanaian footballer arrested with 3 human heads in his fridge
The Eagle Online:
Footballer arrested with three human heads in his fridge
Infotrust News:
Police Uncover 3 Human Heads In Fridge Of Footballer And Sports Commentator (Graphic Photos)
Republican Nigeria:
Shock As Ghanaian Footballer Is Arrested With Three Human Heads In His Fridge
Luci Post:
Ghanaian footballer arrested with 3 Human Heads in his Fridge
Edujandon:
Police Arrest Footballer With 3 Human Heads & Parts In His Fridge (Photos)
Kanyi Daily:
Popular footballer Richard Gyamfi arrested with 3 Human Heads In His Refrigerator + Photos
Global Village Extra:
Police Arrest Popular Footballer With 3 Human Heads In Ghana
Tori News:
Shock As Ghanaian Footballer Is Arrested With Three Human Heads In His Fridge
More Picks
1
Video: How I slept with Apostle Suleman twice before I met Christ — Nollywood actress confesses -
Vanguard News,
23 hours ago
2
Nigeria records 388 COVID-19 infections, as total cases jump to 187,023 -
Pulse Nigeria,
3 hours ago
3
Drama As NDLEA Officials Storm Popular Church In Lagos, Arrest Notorious Drug Dealer After Service -
Republican Nigeria,
24 hours ago
4
BBNaija: My game will be distracted if Emmanuel is evicted – Liquorose -
Daily Post,
24 hours ago
5
MACBAN hands over six suspected Fulani kidnappers, gun runner to police -
Daily Post,
4 hours ago
6
“If you rush into marriage, you’ll rush out like I once did” — Actress, Funke Akindele shares life experience -
Correct Kid,
23 hours ago
7
FirstBank’s sponsored “First Class Material” continues to empower Nigeria youths -
National Accord,
18 hours ago
8
WOW – BBNaija: Nini’s Management Reacts To Reports That She Is Married -
Salone,
19 hours ago
9
Adamawa Police arrest poly student for allegedly killing and burying his pregnant girlfriend in shallow grave -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
10
Danbatta Lists Benefits Of Digital Literacy To Socio-Economic Development -
Independent,
20 hours ago
One moment please...