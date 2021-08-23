Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Taliban warn of 'consequences' if US extends evacuation
News photo The Punch  - Taliban warn of 'consequences' if US extends evacuation

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 Nigeria records 388 COVID-19 infections, as total cases jump to 187,023 - Pulse Nigeria, 9 hours ago
2 UK-based Nigerian woman shot dead along Lagos/Ibadan expressway after returning to the country to bury her mother - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
3 FirstBank’s sponsored “First Class Material” continues to empower Nigeria youths - National Accord, 1 day ago
4 MTN to invest N600bn in network infrastructure across Nigeria - The News, 21 hours ago
5 Police uncover 3 human heads in fridge of footballer and sports commentator (graphic photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
6 Former Minister Ibe Kachikwu Smuggled Exotic Car Stolen From Jaguar UK Assembly To California: U.S. Govt. - Reporters Wall, 9 hours ago
7 Wife Of Premier, Former Eastern Region, Lady Adanma Okpara Reportedly Died At 96 - Independent, 22 hours ago
8 Adamawa Police arrest poly student for allegedly killing and burying his pregnant girlfriend in shallow grave - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
9 BBNaija: I’m attracted to Jackie B – Pere reveals - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
10 NARTO, Dangote Refinery Collaborate on Efficient Products Distribution - Inside Business Nigeria, 23 hours ago
