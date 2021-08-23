Post News
News at a Glance
Taliban warn of 'consequences' if US extends evacuation
The Punch
- Taliban warn of 'consequences' if US extends evacuation
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
Taliban warn of 'consequences' if US extends evacuation
Inside Business Nigeria:
Taliban Warn Of ‘Consequences’ If US Extends Evacuation
News Break:
There’ll Be ‘Consequences’ If US Seeks Additional Time For Evacuation – Taliban
Oyo Gist:
"There would be consequences”- Taliban warns US if the deadline for evacuation is extended
Global Village Extra:
Taliban Warn Of 'Consequences' If US Extends Evacuation
More Picks
1
Nigeria records 388 COVID-19 infections, as total cases jump to 187,023 -
Pulse Nigeria,
9 hours ago
2
UK-based Nigerian woman shot dead along Lagos/Ibadan expressway after returning to the country to bury her mother -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
3
FirstBank’s sponsored “First Class Material” continues to empower Nigeria youths -
National Accord,
1 day ago
4
MTN to invest N600bn in network infrastructure across Nigeria -
The News,
21 hours ago
5
Police uncover 3 human heads in fridge of footballer and sports commentator (graphic photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
6
Former Minister Ibe Kachikwu Smuggled Exotic Car Stolen From Jaguar UK Assembly To California: U.S. Govt. -
Reporters Wall,
9 hours ago
7
Wife Of Premier, Former Eastern Region, Lady Adanma Okpara Reportedly Died At 96 -
Independent,
22 hours ago
8
Adamawa Police arrest poly student for allegedly killing and burying his pregnant girlfriend in shallow grave -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
9
BBNaija: I’m attracted to Jackie B – Pere reveals -
Daily Post,
14 hours ago
10
NARTO, Dangote Refinery Collaborate on Efficient Products Distribution -
Inside Business Nigeria,
23 hours ago
