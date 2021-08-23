Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Funke Akindele Reveals How She Survived After Her First Marriage Crashed
Independent  - Independent.ng - Nigeria News - Top Nigerian newspapers - Breaking news - Top news headlines from Nigeria and World.

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

How I survived my first failed marriage - Funke Akindele Bello The Punch:
How I survived my first failed marriage - Funke Akindele Bello
NigeriaFilms.com:
Exposed! All The Reasons Why Funke Akindele Got Married To Her First Husband
I rushed into my first marriage – Funke Akindele The News Guru:
I rushed into my first marriage – Funke Akindele
Why I married my first husband — Funke Akindele The Eagle Online:
Why I married my first husband — Funke Akindele
Funke Akindele speaks on 1st failed marriage Pulse Nigeria:
Funke Akindele speaks on 1st failed marriage
Funke Akindele Explains Failed First Marriage The Will:
Funke Akindele Explains Failed First Marriage
Actress, Funke Akindele celebrates birthday with stunning photos Gist Reel:
Actress, Funke Akindele celebrates birthday with stunning photos
“Why I rushed into my first marriage?” – Actress, Funke Akindele reveals as she counsels single ladies (video) Naija Parrot:
“Why I rushed into my first marriage?” – Actress, Funke Akindele reveals as she counsels single ladies (video)


   More Picks
1 She never stopped working for Nigeria, Buhari mourns Victoria Aguiyi-Ironsi - The Punch, 1 day ago
2 Nigeria records 388 new cases of COVID-19, total now 187,023 - Nigerian Tribune, 24 hours ago
3 VIDEO: What Liquorose Said To Cross After She Replaced Him With Peace For Eviction This Week - Bukas Blog, 14 hours ago
4 N-Power: FG recruits 510,000 Graduates, Non-Graduates - Nigerian Tribune, 18 hours ago
5 PIB: Lawan Denies Collecting $10m Bribe From Oil Coys - Leadership, 19 hours ago
6 Third Wave: Lagos To Commence Moderna Vaccination Against Covid-19 On Wednesday - Independent, 21 hours ago
7 Nigeria’s current food system weak, vulnerable to shocks, says minister - The Guardian, 1 hour ago
8 Be ruthless with IPOB, your best not good enough: IGP tells Delta police - P.M. News - PM News, 21 hours ago
9 I-G Presents N4.7m To Families Of 7 Deceased Policemen - The Herald, 24 hours ago
10 Funke Akindele Reveals How She Survived After Her First Marriage Crashed - Independent, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info