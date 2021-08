2023: Two Million Nigerians registered online in 8 weeks – INEC Politics Nigeria - The number of fresh registrants since the launch of the INEC online registration portal on 28th June 2021 has now exceeded two million, POLITICS NIGERIA has gathered. As at 7 am today, Monday 23rd August 2021, the number of new registrants is 2,215,832.



News Credibility Score: 99%