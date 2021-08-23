Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Kimmich gets Munich contract extension until 2025 — NEWSVERGE
News photo News Verge  - Bundesliga champions FC Bayern Munich have renewed the contract of key midfielder Joshua Kimmich by two years until 2025. Kimmich, 26, joined Munich in 2015 from RB Leipzig and has become a team leader there and in the national team over the past years.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Joshua Kimmich extends Bayern contract till 2025 The Punch:
Joshua Kimmich extends Bayern contract till 2025
Joshua Kimmich extends stay at Bayern Munich to 2025 The Guardian:
Joshua Kimmich extends stay at Bayern Munich to 2025
Kimmich gets Munich contract extension until 2025 The Eagle Online:
Kimmich gets Munich contract extension until 2025
Kimmich gets Bayern contract extension until 2025 The News Guru:
Kimmich gets Bayern contract extension until 2025
Bayern Confirm Extended Stay For Joshua Kimmich To 2025 The Will:
Bayern Confirm Extended Stay For Joshua Kimmich To 2025
Kimmich gets Munich contract extension until 2025 Daily Nigerian:
Kimmich gets Munich contract extension until 2025


   More Picks
1 Nigeria records 388 COVID-19 infections, as total cases jump to 187,023 - Pulse Nigeria, 9 hours ago
2 UK-based Nigerian woman shot dead along Lagos/Ibadan expressway after returning to the country to bury her mother - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
3 FirstBank’s sponsored “First Class Material” continues to empower Nigeria youths - National Accord, 1 day ago
4 MTN to invest N600bn in network infrastructure across Nigeria - The News, 21 hours ago
5 Police uncover 3 human heads in fridge of footballer and sports commentator (graphic photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
6 Former Minister Ibe Kachikwu Smuggled Exotic Car Stolen From Jaguar UK Assembly To California: U.S. Govt. - Reporters Wall, 9 hours ago
7 Wife Of Premier, Former Eastern Region, Lady Adanma Okpara Reportedly Died At 96 - Independent, 22 hours ago
8 Adamawa Police arrest poly student for allegedly killing and burying his pregnant girlfriend in shallow grave - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
9 BBNaija: I’m attracted to Jackie B – Pere reveals - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
10 NARTO, Dangote Refinery Collaborate on Efficient Products Distribution - Inside Business Nigeria, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info