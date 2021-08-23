Post News
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
News at a Glance
Lagos govt insists on upward review of boarding fees for model colleges
Nigerian Tribune
- The Lagos State government has explained why it is not possible for her to reverse the upward review of boarding fees for its model colleges
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Leadership:
New Boarding Fees For Lagos Model Colleges To Stay - Official
The Punch:
Lagos insists on reviewed boarding fee for model colleges
The Guardian:
Why we increased boarding fees in model colleges, by Lagos government
This Day:
Lagos Insists on Reviewed Fees for Boarding Model Colleges
Independent:
Lagos Insists On Reviewed Boarding Fees For Model Colleges
The Eagle Online:
Lagos insists on reviewed boarding fee for Model Colleges
The Nigeria Lawyer:
Lagos Insists on Reviewed Fees for Boarding Model Colleges
News Verge:
Lagos Govt insists on reviewed boarding fee for model colleges — NEWSVERGE
More Picks
1
Nigeria records 388 COVID-19 infections, as total cases jump to 187,023 -
Pulse Nigeria,
9 hours ago
2
UK-based Nigerian woman shot dead along Lagos/Ibadan expressway after returning to the country to bury her mother -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
3
FirstBank’s sponsored “First Class Material” continues to empower Nigeria youths -
National Accord,
1 day ago
4
MTN to invest N600bn in network infrastructure across Nigeria -
The News,
21 hours ago
5
Police uncover 3 human heads in fridge of footballer and sports commentator (graphic photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
6
Former Minister Ibe Kachikwu Smuggled Exotic Car Stolen From Jaguar UK Assembly To California: U.S. Govt. -
Reporters Wall,
9 hours ago
7
Wife Of Premier, Former Eastern Region, Lady Adanma Okpara Reportedly Died At 96 -
Independent,
22 hours ago
8
Adamawa Police arrest poly student for allegedly killing and burying his pregnant girlfriend in shallow grave -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
9
BBNaija: I’m attracted to Jackie B – Pere reveals -
Daily Post,
14 hours ago
10
NARTO, Dangote Refinery Collaborate on Efficient Products Distribution -
Inside Business Nigeria,
23 hours ago
