Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Lagos govt insists on upward review of boarding fees for model colleges
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - The Lagos State government has explained why it is not possible for her to reverse the upward review of boarding fees for its model colleges

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

New Boarding Fees For Lagos Model Colleges To Stay - Official Leadership:
New Boarding Fees For Lagos Model Colleges To Stay - Official
Lagos insists on reviewed boarding fee for model colleges The Punch:
Lagos insists on reviewed boarding fee for model colleges
Why we increased boarding fees in model colleges, by Lagos government The Guardian:
Why we increased boarding fees in model colleges, by Lagos government
Lagos Insists on Reviewed Fees for Boarding Model Colleges This Day:
Lagos Insists on Reviewed Fees for Boarding Model Colleges
Lagos Insists On Reviewed Boarding Fees For Model Colleges Independent:
Lagos Insists On Reviewed Boarding Fees For Model Colleges
Lagos insists on reviewed boarding fee for Model Colleges The Eagle Online:
Lagos insists on reviewed boarding fee for Model Colleges
Lagos Insists on Reviewed Fees for Boarding Model Colleges The Nigeria Lawyer:
Lagos Insists on Reviewed Fees for Boarding Model Colleges
Lagos Govt insists on reviewed boarding fee for model colleges — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
Lagos Govt insists on reviewed boarding fee for model colleges — NEWSVERGE


   More Picks
1 Nigeria records 388 COVID-19 infections, as total cases jump to 187,023 - Pulse Nigeria, 9 hours ago
2 UK-based Nigerian woman shot dead along Lagos/Ibadan expressway after returning to the country to bury her mother - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
3 FirstBank’s sponsored “First Class Material” continues to empower Nigeria youths - National Accord, 1 day ago
4 MTN to invest N600bn in network infrastructure across Nigeria - The News, 21 hours ago
5 Police uncover 3 human heads in fridge of footballer and sports commentator (graphic photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
6 Former Minister Ibe Kachikwu Smuggled Exotic Car Stolen From Jaguar UK Assembly To California: U.S. Govt. - Reporters Wall, 9 hours ago
7 Wife Of Premier, Former Eastern Region, Lady Adanma Okpara Reportedly Died At 96 - Independent, 22 hours ago
8 Adamawa Police arrest poly student for allegedly killing and burying his pregnant girlfriend in shallow grave - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
9 BBNaija: I’m attracted to Jackie B – Pere reveals - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
10 NARTO, Dangote Refinery Collaborate on Efficient Products Distribution - Inside Business Nigeria, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info