Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Global COVID-19 Update: 212.6m Confirmed Cases And 4.4m Recorded Deaths As Of August 22, 2021 - InfoStride News
The Info Stride  - The cases and deaths due to COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic or outbreak are increasing daily as shown in the high-level statistics shown below, including top 5

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

COVID-19: Ekiti records three deaths, discharges 71 out of 342 cases The Punch:
COVID-19: Ekiti records three deaths, discharges 71 out of 342 cases
Ekiti State has recorded 300 COVID-19 cases in the last one week. Daily Trust:
Ekiti State has recorded 300 COVID-19 cases in the last one week.
Ekiti records 3 deaths as COVID-19 prevails Daily Post:
Ekiti records 3 deaths as COVID-19 prevails
UAE Confirms 1,060 New COVID-19 Cases, Four Deaths Independent:
UAE Confirms 1,060 New COVID-19 Cases, Four Deaths
Nigeria records 1064 new COVID-19 cases, 13 more deaths Online Nigeria:
Nigeria records 1064 new COVID-19 cases, 13 more deaths


   More Picks
1 Nigeria records 388 COVID-19 infections, as total cases jump to 187,023 - Pulse Nigeria, 8 hours ago
2 BBNaija: Jackie B, Jaypaul accuse Angel of theft [VIDEO] - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
3 FirstBank’s sponsored “First Class Material” continues to empower Nigeria youths - National Accord, 23 hours ago
4 MACBAN hands over six suspected Fulani kidnappers, gun runner to police - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
5 MTN to invest N600bn in network infrastructure across Nigeria - The News, 19 hours ago
6 Police uncover 3 human heads in fridge of footballer and sports commentator (graphic photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
7 Grazing reserve: Ortom threatens to drag Buhari to court - Nigerian Tribune, 24 hours ago
8 Former Minister Ibe Kachikwu Smuggled Exotic Car Stolen From Jaguar UK Assembly To California: U.S. Govt. - Reporters Wall, 8 hours ago
9 Wife Of Premier, Former Eastern Region, Lady Adanma Okpara Reportedly Died At 96 - Independent, 20 hours ago
10 Adamawa Police arrest poly student for allegedly killing and burying his pregnant girlfriend in shallow grave - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info