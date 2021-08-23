Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Third Wave: Lagos To Commence Moderna Vaccination Against Covid-19 On Wednesday
COVID-19: Lagos to commence another round of vaccination Wednesday ― Sanwo-Olu Nigerian Tribune:
Lagos gets 299,992 doses of Moderna vaccine, begins vaccination Wednesday Daily Trust:
COVID-19 Vaccination: Lagos begins injection of Moderna vaccines, Wednesday — Sanwo-Olu Vanguard News:
Lagos To Resume COVID-19 Vaccination August 25 - Sanwo-Olu The Trent:
Lagos resumes COVID-19 vaccination Wednesday - P.M. News PM News:
Lagos to resume COVID-19 vaccination August 25 Pulse Nigeria:
Lagos to resume COVID-19 vaccination Aug. 25 — Sanwo-Olu Prompt News:
Lagos govt fixes date for resuming COVID-19 vaccination Daily Nigerian:
Lagos to resume COVID-19 vaccination Aug. 25 — Sanwo-Olu The News Guru:
1 She never stopped working for Nigeria, Buhari mourns Victoria Aguiyi-Ironsi - The Punch, 1 day ago
2 Nigeria records 388 new cases of COVID-19, total now 187,023 - Nigerian Tribune, 24 hours ago
3 VIDEO: What Liquorose Said To Cross After She Replaced Him With Peace For Eviction This Week - Bukas Blog, 14 hours ago
4 N-Power: FG recruits 510,000 Graduates, Non-Graduates - Nigerian Tribune, 18 hours ago
5 PIB: Lawan Denies Collecting $10m Bribe From Oil Coys - Leadership, 19 hours ago
6 Third Wave: Lagos To Commence Moderna Vaccination Against Covid-19 On Wednesday - Independent, 21 hours ago
7 Nigeria’s current food system weak, vulnerable to shocks, says minister - The Guardian, 1 hour ago
8 Be ruthless with IPOB, your best not good enough: IGP tells Delta police - P.M. News - PM News, 21 hours ago
9 I-G Presents N4.7m To Families Of 7 Deceased Policemen - The Herald, 24 hours ago
10 Funke Akindele Reveals How She Survived After Her First Marriage Crashed - Independent, 23 hours ago
