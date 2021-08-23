Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NEG Commends The APC For Working Towards A Southern Christian Presidential Candidate; Urges PDP To Do Same
News photo CKN Nigeria  - The Nigeria Equity Group (NEG), an independent political movement, has commended the All Progressives Congress (APC) after reports emerged that the ruling party is considering fielding a southern Christian as its presidential candidate in the 2023 ...

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

NEG lauds APC for working towards southern Christian presidential candidate The Eagle Online:
NEG lauds APC for working towards southern Christian presidential candidate
NEG hails APC for considering a Southern Christian Presidential Candidate, warns PDP Prompt News:
NEG hails APC for considering a Southern Christian Presidential Candidate, warns PDP
NEG Commends the APC for Working towards a Southern Christian Presidential Candidate; Urges PDP to do Same 247 U Reports:
NEG Commends the APC for Working towards a Southern Christian Presidential Candidate; Urges PDP to do Same
Southern Christian Presidential Candidate: NEG commends APC, tasks PDP News Diary Online:
Southern Christian Presidential Candidate: NEG commends APC, tasks PDP


   More Picks
1 Nigeria records 388 COVID-19 infections, as total cases jump to 187,023 - Pulse Nigeria, 15 hours ago
2 Top 100 universities in Nigeria emerge [See full list] - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
3 Former Minister Ibe Kachikwu Smuggled Exotic Car Stolen From Jaguar UK Assembly To California: U.S. Govt. - Reporters Wall, 15 hours ago
4 BBNaija: I’m attracted to Jackie B – Pere reveals - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
5 Doctors Strike: NARD rejects new MoU with Nigerian government - Legit, 18 hours ago
6 Burna Boy shows off excitement as he receives Grammy wristwatch (Video) - Gist Reel, 16 hours ago
7 BBNaija: I’ll have a threesome with Michael, Maria – Angel - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
8 BBNaija: How my mum beat up her suitor – Cross - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
9 99-year-old Nigerian man weds his 86-year-old partner in church after decades together (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
10 She never stopped working for Nigeria, Buhari mourns Victoria Aguiyi-Ironsi - The Punch, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info