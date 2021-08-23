Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


PIB: Lawan Denies Collecting $10m Bribe From Oil Coys
News photo Leadership  - Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, has denied collecting $10 million bribe from oil companies to pass the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), which has been

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

We did not take $10m bribe to pass PIA ― Lawan Nigerian Tribune:
We did not take $10m bribe to pass PIA ― Lawan
We didn’t collect $10m bribe to pass PIB – Senate President Peoples Daily:
We didn’t collect $10m bribe to pass PIB – Senate President
Lawan denies claims lawmakers collected $10m bribe to peg development fund at 3% in PIA Ripples Nigeria:
Lawan denies claims lawmakers collected $10m bribe to peg development fund at 3% in PIA
PIB: Lawan speaks on report he collected $10m bribe from oil companies The Eagle Online:
PIB: Lawan speaks on report he collected $10m bribe from oil companies
We Did Not Take $10m Bribe To Pass PIA — Lawan The Nigeria Lawyer:
We Did Not Take $10m Bribe To Pass PIA — Lawan
Lawan Opens Up On Collecting $10m to Pass Petroleum Industry Bill Republican Nigeria:
Lawan Opens Up On Collecting $10m to Pass Petroleum Industry Bill
Lawan Opens Up On N/Asembly Collecting $10 million Bribe To Pass PIB Tunde Ednut:
Lawan Opens Up On N/Asembly Collecting $10 million Bribe To Pass PIB
Lawan Opens Up On N/Asembly Collecting $10 million Bribe To Pass PIB Naija News:
Lawan Opens Up On N/Asembly Collecting $10 million Bribe To Pass PIB
Lawan Opens Up On Collecting $10m to Pass Petroleum Industry Bill Tori News:
Lawan Opens Up On Collecting $10m to Pass Petroleum Industry Bill


   More Picks
1 She never stopped working for Nigeria, Buhari mourns Victoria Aguiyi-Ironsi - The Punch, 1 day ago
2 Nigeria records 388 new cases of COVID-19, total now 187,023 - Nigerian Tribune, 24 hours ago
3 VIDEO: What Liquorose Said To Cross After She Replaced Him With Peace For Eviction This Week - Bukas Blog, 14 hours ago
4 N-Power: FG recruits 510,000 Graduates, Non-Graduates - Nigerian Tribune, 18 hours ago
5 PIB: Lawan Denies Collecting $10m Bribe From Oil Coys - Leadership, 19 hours ago
6 Third Wave: Lagos To Commence Moderna Vaccination Against Covid-19 On Wednesday - Independent, 21 hours ago
7 Nigeria’s current food system weak, vulnerable to shocks, says minister - The Guardian, 1 hour ago
8 Be ruthless with IPOB, your best not good enough: IGP tells Delta police - P.M. News - PM News, 21 hours ago
9 I-G Presents N4.7m To Families Of 7 Deceased Policemen - The Herald, 24 hours ago
10 Funke Akindele Reveals How She Survived After Her First Marriage Crashed - Independent, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info