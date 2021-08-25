Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Why I told citizens to carry arms against bandits ― Masari, Katsina governor
Nigerian Tribune  - Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has explained the reason he asked citizens of the state to carry arms and defend themselves against bandits.

2 days ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Leadership:
Why I Asked Residents To Take Up Arms Against Bandits – Masari
Daily Trust:
Why I asked Katsina residents to arm themselves against bandits – Masari
The Nigeria Lawyer:
Why I Asked Residents To Carry Arms Against Bandits - Masari
Naija News:
Banditry: Masari Defends Asking Katsina Residents To Carry Arms


   More Picks
1 Assuming the Nigeria Defense Academy was in any of the Igbo states, by now Army will be burning down Igbo villages - Singer, Eedris Abdulkareem - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
2 "Talk anyhow you go collect anyhow" - Singer Paul Psquare applauds Jim Iyke for dealing with Uche Maduagwu - Gist Reel, 15 hours ago
3 BBNaija: Boma is the worst kisser in the house, I don’t want him in my bed again - Angel laments [video] - Dockays World, 20 hours ago
4 Plateau killing: 10 arrested after attack, as Lalong summons security meeting - Daily Trust, 17 hours ago
5 'I don?t mess around with loyalty' - Comedian, Basketmouth for the first time opens up on beef with AY Makun - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
6 BBNaija S6: Housemates begin payment for party, gym, others - The Punch, 17 hours ago
7 Plateau massacre: Lalong hits Jos North with 24 hours curfew again - P.M. News - PM News, 12 hours ago
8 BBNaija: I would've rejected DHOH offer because of Nini - Saga - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
9 NDA Attack: How soldiers manning institution’s CCTV slept off on duty - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
10 NDA Attack: “Some People should be resigning by now” – Dino Melaye - Politics Nigeria, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info