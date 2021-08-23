Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Christ Embassy pastor and his church members fined $35,000 for holding service in Australia despite Covid-19 restrictions
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Christ Embassy Sydney pastor, Marvin Osaghae, and 30 adult members of his church have been fined for holding service despite Covid-19 restrictions.

 

Australian police were on Sunday, A

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Christ Embassy fined for flouting COVID-19 lockdown in Australia The Guardian:
Christ Embassy fined for flouting COVID-19 lockdown in Australia
Christ Embassy Fined For Flouting COVID-19 Lockdown In Australia Independent:
Christ Embassy Fined For Flouting COVID-19 Lockdown In Australia
Australia fines Christ Embassy $35,000 for breaking COVID-19 lockdown protocols Ripples Nigeria:
Australia fines Christ Embassy $35,000 for breaking COVID-19 lockdown protocols
Christ Embassy Fined For Flouting COVID-19 Lockdown In Australia The Street Journal:
Christ Embassy Fined For Flouting COVID-19 Lockdown In Australia
Christ Embassy pastor, members fined $35,000 for holding service in Australia despite Covid-19 restrictions Within Nigeria:
Christ Embassy pastor, members fined $35,000 for holding service in Australia despite Covid-19 restrictions
COVID-19: Nigerian pastor and congregation fined N14million for holding illegal service in Australia Instablog 9ja:
COVID-19: Nigerian pastor and congregation fined N14million for holding illegal service in Australia


   More Picks
1 Nigeria records 388 COVID-19 infections, as total cases jump to 187,023 - Pulse Nigeria, 11 hours ago
2 UK-based Nigerian woman shot dead along Lagos/Ibadan expressway after returning to the country to bury her mother - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
3 Police uncover 3 human heads in fridge of footballer and sports commentator (graphic photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
4 Former Minister Ibe Kachikwu Smuggled Exotic Car Stolen From Jaguar UK Assembly To California: U.S. Govt. - Reporters Wall, 11 hours ago
5 MTN to invest N600bn in network infrastructure across Nigeria - The News, 22 hours ago
6 Wife Of Premier, Former Eastern Region, Lady Adanma Okpara Reportedly Died At 96 - Independent, 23 hours ago
7 BBNaija: I’m attracted to Jackie B – Pere reveals - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
8 Top 100 universities in Nigeria emerge [See full list] - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
9 Doctors Strike: NARD rejects new MoU with Nigerian government - Legit, 13 hours ago
10 Burna Boy shows off excitement as he receives Grammy wristwatch (Video) - Gist Reel, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info