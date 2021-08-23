Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

N-Power: FG recruits 510,000 Graduates, Non-Graduates
Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online
N-Power: FG recruits 510,000 Graduates, Non-Graduates

Ongoing efforts by Federal Government to reduce unemployment in the country gained a boost with the recruitment of 510 Nigerian youths into the N-Power Programme Batch- ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

