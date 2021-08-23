Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Focus on Africa - Mozambique 'tuna bond' scandal: Ex-President Guebuza's son on trial - BBC Sounds
BBC Africa  - Catch up on your favourite BBC radio show from your favourite DJ right here, whenever you like. Listen without limits with BBC Sounds.

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

1 VIDEO: What Liquorose Said To Cross After She Replaced Him With Peace For Eviction This Week - Bukas Blog, 19 hours ago
2 Insecurity: Buhari worst President, wants to Fulanise Nigeria – Benue Gov, Ortom - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
3 BBNaija S6: I'm too old to go 'back and forth' with Queen, says Boma - The Punch, 10 hours ago
4 Nigeria’s food system is weak, vulnerable to shock - FG admits, unveils plan to stop sugar importation - Legit, 5 hours ago
5 N-Power: FG recruits 510,000 Graduates, Non-Graduates - Nigerian Tribune, 22 hours ago
6 PIB: Lawan Denies Collecting $10m Bribe From Oil Coys - Leadership, 23 hours ago
7 LASTMA official falls off a moving truck while trying to arrest the driver (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
8 Two policemen killed, three others injured at Kogi checkpoint - Ripples Nigeria, 18 hours ago
9 The President Nigeria needs in 2023, by Tambuwal - The Nation, 23 hours ago
10 “Don’t be pressured into financing a woman you’re romancing” – Reno Omkri advises men - Yaba Left Online, 24 hours ago
