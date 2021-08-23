Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


FG to deploy 5G network soon, 90% ready to unbundle NIPOST – Pantami
Daily Times  - Says ICT generated over N1trn for Nigeria in two years The Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy says it will soon deploy the Five Generation network (5G) in Nigeria for increased connectivity.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Fed Govt to deploy 5G network soon, says Pantami The Nation:
Fed Govt to deploy 5G network soon, says Pantami
FG Set To Deploy 5G Telecoms Network Independent:
FG Set To Deploy 5G Telecoms Network
Fed Govt to deploy 5G network soon, says Pantami Star News:
Fed Govt to deploy 5G network soon, says Pantami
Fed Govt to deploy 5G network soon, says Pantami Online Nigeria:
Fed Govt to deploy 5G network soon, says Pantami
FG to deploy 5G network soon – Pantami Gist Punch:
FG to deploy 5G network soon – Pantami


   More Picks
1 Nigeria records 388 COVID-19 infections, as total cases jump to 187,023 - Pulse Nigeria, 14 hours ago
2 UK-based Nigerian woman shot dead along Lagos/Ibadan expressway after returning to the country to bury her mother - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
3 Police uncover 3 human heads in fridge of footballer and sports commentator (graphic photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
4 Top 100 universities in Nigeria emerge [See full list] - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
5 Former Minister Ibe Kachikwu Smuggled Exotic Car Stolen From Jaguar UK Assembly To California: U.S. Govt. - Reporters Wall, 14 hours ago
6 BBNaija: I’m attracted to Jackie B – Pere reveals - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
7 Doctors Strike: NARD rejects new MoU with Nigerian government - Legit, 16 hours ago
8 Burna Boy shows off excitement as he receives Grammy wristwatch (Video) - Gist Reel, 14 hours ago
9 BBNaija: I’ll have a threesome with Michael, Maria – Angel - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
10 Eight Nigerian Banks Lose N1.9bn To Fraud In One Year - Financial Watch, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info