Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria will witness economic turnaround before 2021 ends: Gowon
Peoples Gazette  - On Monday, the former military head of state Yakubu Gowon led conveners of Nigeria Prays to seek divine intervention against insecurity and social-economic instability.

3 days ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

The Nation:
Gowon predicts economic turnaround, end to borrowings soon
Naija Loaded:
Nigeria Will Experience Economic Progress By End Of 2021 – Gowon
Information Nigeria:
Gowon: Nigeria Will Experience Economic Progress By End Of 2021
Within Nigeria:
Nigeria will experience economic progress by end of 2021, says Gowon
Tunde Ednut:
Nigeria will experience economic progress by end of 2021, says Gowon


   More Picks
1 Assuming the Nigeria Defense Academy was in any of the Igbo states, by now Army will be burning down Igbo villages - Singer, Eedris Abdulkareem - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
2 "Talk anyhow you go collect anyhow" - Singer Paul Psquare applauds Jim Iyke for dealing with Uche Maduagwu - Gist Reel, 15 hours ago
3 BBNaija: Boma is the worst kisser in the house, I don’t want him in my bed again - Angel laments [video] - Dockays World, 20 hours ago
4 Plateau killing: 10 arrested after attack, as Lalong summons security meeting - Daily Trust, 17 hours ago
5 'I don?t mess around with loyalty' - Comedian, Basketmouth for the first time opens up on beef with AY Makun - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
6 BBNaija S6: Housemates begin payment for party, gym, others - The Punch, 17 hours ago
7 Plateau massacre: Lalong hits Jos North with 24 hours curfew again - P.M. News - PM News, 12 hours ago
8 BBNaija: I would've rejected DHOH offer because of Nini - Saga - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
9 NDA Attack: How soldiers manning institution’s CCTV slept off on duty - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
10 NDA Attack: “Some People should be resigning by now” – Dino Melaye - Politics Nigeria, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info