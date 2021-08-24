Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


PIA: Lawan dismisses allegation of $10m bribe
News photo The Punch  - Ahmad Lawan has described as false the 10 million dollars bribe allegedly offered to members of the two chambers

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Senate President Debunks Allegation of $10m Bribe This Day:
Senate President Debunks Allegation of $10m Bribe
PIA: Senate President dismisses allegation of $10m bribe – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
PIA: Senate President dismisses allegation of $10m bribe – The Sun Nigeria
Senate President Dismisses Allegation Of $10m Bribe Independent:
Senate President Dismisses Allegation Of $10m Bribe
PIB: Lawan dismisses allegation of $10m bribe The News:
PIB: Lawan dismisses allegation of $10m bribe
PIA: Senate President dismisses allegation of $10m bribe Pulse Nigeria:
PIA: Senate President dismisses allegation of $10m bribe
PIA: Lawan debunks allegation of $10m bribe The News Guru:
PIA: Lawan debunks allegation of $10m bribe
PIA: Allegation of $10m bribe, our Story - Senate President - P.M. News PM News:
PIA: Allegation of $10m bribe, our Story - Senate President - P.M. News
PIB: News Wire NGR:
PIB: 'That is funny', Senate President dismisses allegation of $10m bribe
Senate President Dismisses Allegation of $10m Bribe The New Diplomat:
Senate President Dismisses Allegation of $10m Bribe
PIB: Senate President, Lawan opens up on alleged $10 million Bribe Politics Nigeria:
PIB: Senate President, Lawan opens up on alleged $10 million Bribe


   More Picks
1 VIDEO: What Liquorose Said To Cross After She Replaced Him With Peace For Eviction This Week - Bukas Blog, 24 hours ago
2 Insecurity: Buhari worst President, wants to Fulanise Nigeria – Benue Gov, Ortom - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
3 BBNaija S6: Liquorose should have chosen me as Deputy, says Cross - The Punch, 9 hours ago
4 PIA: Lawan dismisses allegation of $10m bribe - The Punch, 15 hours ago
5 BBNaija S6: I'm too old to go 'back and forth' with Queen, says Boma - The Punch, 14 hours ago
6 Nigeria’s food system is weak, vulnerable to shock - FG admits, unveils plan to stop sugar importation - Legit, 10 hours ago
7 Not all surrendered terrorists are criminals, says Zulum - The Punch, 9 hours ago
8 Father of two allegedly steals car, repaints it within 8 hours in Kwara - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
9 LASTMA official falls off a moving truck while trying to arrest the driver (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
10 Obi Cubana gifts his wife Ebele Iyiegbu a 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE53 (Photos) - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info