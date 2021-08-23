Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Insecurity: Buhari worst President, wants to Fulanise Nigeria – Benue Gov, Ortom
Daily Post  - The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, on Tuesday described President Muhammadu Buhari as the worst President in the area of security. Ortom said the way Buhari was handling insecurity and certain critical matters are disappointing.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ortom Calls Buhari Biz Watch Nigeria:
Ortom Calls Buhari's Administration "Worst" In Security Handling
Buhari has hidden agenda to Fulanise Nigeria —Gov Ortom Ripples Nigeria:
Buhari has hidden agenda to Fulanise Nigeria —Gov Ortom
Insecurity: Buhari worst President, wants to Fulanise Nigeria – Benue Gov, Ortom Nigerian Eye:
Insecurity: Buhari worst President, wants to Fulanise Nigeria – Benue Gov, Ortom
Insecurity: Buhari Worst President, Has Hidden Agenda – Gov. Ortom Naija News:
Insecurity: Buhari Worst President, Has Hidden Agenda – Gov. Ortom
Buhari Worst President Ever, Has A Hidden Agenda – Governor Ortom Gist 36:
Buhari Worst President Ever, Has A Hidden Agenda – Governor Ortom
Buhari Worst President Ever, Has A Hidden Agenda – Governor Ortom Republican Nigeria:
Buhari Worst President Ever, Has A Hidden Agenda – Governor Ortom
Buhari Worst President Ever, Has A Hidden Agenda – Governor Ortom Tori News:
Buhari Worst President Ever, Has A Hidden Agenda – Governor Ortom


   More Picks
1 VIDEO: What Liquorose Said To Cross After She Replaced Him With Peace For Eviction This Week - Bukas Blog, 16 hours ago
2 Ignatius Asabor: Nigerian man who builds drones flown to Finland by foreign firm - Lailas News, 1 day ago
3 Bandits invade Nigerian Defence Academy, shoot 2 officers dead, kidnap one major - Legit, 4 hours ago
4 BBNaija S6: I'm too old to go 'back and forth' with Queen, says Boma - The Punch, 7 hours ago
5 Nigeria’s food system is weak, vulnerable to shock - FG admits, unveils plan to stop sugar importation - Legit, 2 hours ago
6 N-Power: FG recruits 510,000 Graduates, Non-Graduates - Nigerian Tribune, 19 hours ago
7 PIB: Lawan Denies Collecting $10m Bribe From Oil Coys - Leadership, 20 hours ago
8 Many scramble inside dirty water to pick money sprayed by singer Zlatan Ibile during a performance in Lagos - Instablog 9ja, 21 hours ago
9 Third Wave: Lagos To Commence Moderna Vaccination Against Covid-19 On Wednesday - Independent, 23 hours ago
10 Be ruthless with IPOB, your best not good enough: IGP tells Delta police - P.M. News - PM News, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info